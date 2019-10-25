1 dead in downtown Orlando house fire, district chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was found dead Friday morning after Orlando firefighters responded to a house fire downtown.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 800 block of West Livingston Street at 10:23 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the fire.

Orlando Fire Department District Chief Walter Lewis said firefighters found the victim in the back bedroom of the home.

The victim had not been identified.

Lewis said 24 firefighters and four engines worked the fire.

Neighbors told News 6 the house was abandoned. Lewis said when crews arrived, they didn't know if anyone was in the home but operated as though there could be someone inside.

"That’s why we go in in full gear with the hoses to be able to get them out quickly," Lewis said.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is to be determined.

