Osceola deputies give update on investigation into missing mom's death

Authorities are expected to give an update on the investigation into the death of a St. Cloud woman.
Days after she was reported missing, Nicole Montalvo's remains were found on property belonging to her estranged husband's parents, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Otero-Rivera, 31, who lived with his parents at their home on Hixon Avenue, has been charged with her murder. Otero-Rivera's father, Angel Luis Rivera, 63, is also facing murder charges.
The circumstances of Montalvo's death have not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Click here for more background on this story.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.