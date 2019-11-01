News

Osceola deputies give update on investigation into missing mom's death

Woman's estranged husband, his father charged with murder

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

Authorities are expected to give an update on the investigation into the death of a St. Cloud woman.

Days after she was reported missing, Nicole Montalvo's remains were found on property belonging to her estranged husband's parents, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Otero-Rivera, 31, who lived with his parents at their home on Hixon Avenue, has been charged with her murder. Otero-Rivera's father, Angel Luis Rivera, 63, is also facing murder charges.

The circumstances of Montalvo's death have not been released.

