ORLANDO, Fla. - The second day in the penalty phase for Scott Nelson, who was convicted last week of murder in the death of Winter Park caregiver Jennifer Fulford, continues Tuesday.

In shocking testimony from the stand last week, Nelson provided grave details about how he killed Fulford, 56, in September 2017.

Nelson was found guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.

