Watch: New trailer for 'Toy Story 4' released

You know the release of “Toy Story 4” is getting closer when the official trailer is released.

This time around, there’s a new toy in town named Forky.

The trailer starts with Forky’s introduction, saying it’s Bonnie’s most important toy right now and the toys have to make sure nothing happens to him.

Forky makes an escape saying he’s not a toy and was made for soup. From there a rescue mission takes places to get Forky back to Bonnie. But Woody, gets distracted when reunited with Bo Peep.

“I was made to help a child. I don’t remember it being this hard,” said Woody.

“Toy Story 4” hits theaters June 21, 2019.

