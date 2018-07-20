WATCH News 6 Now: Deadly duck boat incident; Orlando's new Fair Treatment of All policy

Duck boat deaths

An amphibious tour boat carrying 31 people sank in a furious squall on a southwestern Missouri lake Thursday evening, leaving 17 people dead, including children, officials said. Get the latest on the heartbreaking story and learn more about what a duck boat is and where they are in Florida.

Turkey troubles

An outbreak of salmonella linked to raw turkey products has sickened at least 90 people across 26 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. Hear the warnings health officials have for consumers.

President, ex-Playboy model

The FBI is in possession of a recorded conversation between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in which the two men, prior to the election, discuss a payment to a former Playboy model who has alleged an affair with Trump, sources told CNN Friday. Get the full story and see the questions being raised as a result.

Undocumented immigrants

In some parts of the U.S., routine traffic stops can mean potential deportation for undocumented immigrants. A new Orlando policy will afford immigrants in Central Florida more protections when it comes to revealing their immigration status. Learn more about what the policy means and what changes you can expect.

Beached manatee

Crews were working Friday to rescue a beached manatee in Volusia County. Watch the rescue unfold as they worked to get the sea cow back to the water.

Roommate's murder charges

New details are emerging about what was originally believed to be a deadly home invasion. Now, the roommate of the Apopka woman who was killed in March is facing murder charges and documents are detailing why his story didn't add up. See why investigators are saying the accused killer tried to scare the woman after she wouldn't date him.

One giant sale

Admirers of Neil Armstrong and space exploration have a chance to own artifacts and mementos that belonged to the modest man who became a global hero by becoming the first human to walk on the moon. Find out more about the collection that's up for grabs.

Events in Orlando

There's always something to do in the Orlando area, but in case you had trouble making the right weekend plans, we put together a list of options you might enjoy. Check it out and start planning your weekend the right way.

3-D printing

A small group of companies in Florida are offering 3-D printing services, and the service is changing the way things are built, including guns and houses. News 6 sat down with the co-owner of an Ocala shop to find out what the service is all about. Get a full breakdown of the Q&A.

Wet weekend

The pattern of heat and afternoon storms is continuing in Orlando. Get the full forecast to help plan your weekend.

