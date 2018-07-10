WATCH News 6 Now: Cause of coaster derailment; sex crime at UCF

Sumter chase

An armed robbery suspect in The Villages led deputies on an intense chase before they were able to take him into custody. Watch the wild ride caught on camera.

Coaster derailment

Newly released documents detail the cause of a roller coaster derailment last month in Daytona Beach. See what officials are saying is responsible for the accident that left multiple people injured.

UCF crime

Police say a man followed two women from a nearby McDonald's onto UCF's campus before committing a sex act in front of them, just days after a groping incident was reported on campus. Find out what authorities are saying about the crimes and whether they think they could be connected.

Disney dangers

A man was injured in an industrial accident at Animal Kingdom Monday night, marking the second incident on Walt Disney World property that day. Learn more about the incidents being investigated on Disney property.

Cave rescue

Every boy on the soccer team that was trapped in a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks is officially out, along with their coach, officials say. Get a closer look at the dozens of experts who worked to pull off the impressive rescue.

Storm prep

FEMA is working to make sure families and children are prepared for any storms that may come about this hurricane season. Get everything you need to know to make sure you and your family are prepared by visiting ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

Lurking gator

A lurking gator has -- once again -- closed part of Blue Spring State Park. Find out when and where the gator was spotted and when the park is expected to reopen.

Area codes

Ever wonder what will happen when Orlando runs out of 407 area code phone numbers? We've got an answer for you.

Catfished widow

An Orlando widow thought she found love on Match.com, but instead, she found herself $270,000 in debt. News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld explains what led to the financial crisis and heartbreak.

Weather changes

The Orlando area finally got some relief from the higher rain chances, in exchange for hotter temperatures, of course. Get the full forecast to plan your week and find out when rain will return.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.