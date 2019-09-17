WATCH: Pet cameras capture burglars ransacking Mount Dora home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman's pet camera captured the moment men burglarized her Mount Dora home Sunday, and now police need the community's help identifying the men.

Alexis Quiles was visiting her boyfriend in the hospital when she realized what was happening at her home.

"I don't want somebody to feel how I'm feeling right now," she said. "I felt broken and fell into pieces."

Even worse than watching her home be ransacked was knowing that her dogs, Woody and Beast, were inside.

"It was really hard, not knowing or hearing them and knowing they might be scared," she said. "Stuff can be replaced, but my pets are my children and can never be replaced. Yes, they're friendly. But it's still frightening for them. They don't know these people."

The video shows the intruders wandering around her home while the dogs scramble around them. About 1 minute and 20 seconds into the video at the top of this story, the burglars knock over the camera.

Since then, a security and alarm system has been put in at Quiles' home.

"Everything I put in my house to make me secure when I get back home. I'm still scared," Quiles said. "And I think that's going to take time."

Quiles is still unsure what exactly the burglars took, other than her peace of mind.

"I watch every car and every person we pass by now," she said. "Maybe that person was involved, maybe it's that person. I don't know these people, I don't know who could be involved and who couldn't be involved. Don't let your guard down."

If you recognize the men in the video, you're asked to contact Mount Dora police.

"I want them caught so they can't do this to anyone else," Quiles said.

