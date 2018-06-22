WATCH: Priest slaps crying baby during baptism

It’s normal to see a baby crying during a baptism ceremony, but you usually don’t see a priest slap the baby while this takes place.

In France, a baby was crying during its baptism and the priest slapped the baby.

A video was posted on Reddit with the headline “This happened today in France, I’m really shocked.”

The title of the video is in French, and it translates to “A priest slaps an infant during his baptism.”

While the slap is shocking, the people holding the baby have a hard time getting the baby away from the priest after the slap.

