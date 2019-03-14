News

Watch Terance Mann's OT buzzer-beater to send Florida State to semifinals of ACC tourney

Mann hits fadeaway with 4 seconds left in OT

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Florida State guard Terance Mann hit a fadeaway jumper with about four seconds left in overtime to give the Seminoles a 65-63 win against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

 

 

FSU almost didn't even make it to overtime.

Devin Vassell buried a corner 3-point shot with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56.

The Seminoles will now play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the semifinals of the tournament at 7 p.m. on Friday.

 

ESPN's Joe Lunardi said Florida State is a lock to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

 

 

 

