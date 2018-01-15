Fire consumes Orange County home

A fire engulfed and destroyed a vacant Orange County home Monday morning.

The fire broke out on Walker Road near Lake Apopka.

Video from Sky 6 showed flames burning through the entire roof of the home.

Orange County fire officials said there was no power to the home, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

Firefighters confirm no one was inside the house. Utilities had been previously shut off at the home. pic.twitter.com/BtgoYI6azQ — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) January 15, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.