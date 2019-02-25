Watch: World record set at Orlando Apollos game didn't involve football

About 20,000 fans at the Orlando Apollos game this weekend were witness to a world record, and it didn’t involve a football.

A dog named Eurie caught an 83-yard Frisbee throw and the crowd went wild, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Gary Duke, director of the Central Florida Disc Club, made several attempts into the wind during halftime at UCF’s Spectrum Stadium before Eurie was successful.

The Frisbee catch wasn’t the only success of the night. The Apollos moved to 3-0 after defeating the Memphis Express 21-17.

This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night. The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/bLwCbFEzbG — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) February 24, 2019

