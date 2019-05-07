Water main break affects businesses, traffic in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - A water main break in south DeLand is affecting multiple businesses and traffic in the area.

Officials said the line was apparently struck by a contractor doing work Tuesday near Woodland Boulevard and Orange Camp Road.

Crews are working to fix the line, but it's not known when it will be repaired.

Officials said it's likely that businesses in the area may not have water until the problem is fixed. The eastbound lane of Orange Camp is shut down at the intersection.

