SANFORD, Fla. - Towne Center Boulevard is closed from State Road 46 to Entrance Road North due to a water main break, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police said the break at North Towne Boulevard and Towne Center Boulevard, which is near the entrance to Toys R Us, is expected to keep the road closed at least through the night.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.