Water main break on International Drive causes flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A water main break on International Drive Wednesday afternoon caused flooding to nearby structures, according to officials from Orange County Fire Rescue.

The break was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on International Drive and Meadow Bend Loop. It's estimated to be 12-24 inches and it's producing significant water.

Officials said four first floor units of a nearby apartment complex have experienced significant flooding. Power has been shut off to that building for safety reasons. The complex is assisting residents.

