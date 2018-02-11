Water main break shuts down road in Indian Harbour Beach

Crews work to repair a water main break at Bay Drive and East Burns Boulevard in Indian Harbour Beach on Sunday (Photo: Tim Shortt / FLORIDA TODAY)

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Utility crews are working to repair a water main break in Indian Harbour Beach Sunday, causing some low-pressure concerns but so far, no official boil water notices, authorities reported.

A boil water notice is anticipated shortly, according to a social media post from the city manager of Satellite Beach.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that Satellite Beach is also warning residents to ‘use their own judgment’ regarding boiling water until authorities update the status of the pipe failure.

The water main break – affecting a 12-inch main – happened early Sunday near Burns Boulevard and Bay Drive, sending hundreds of gallons of water spilling over the roadway.

Motorists traveling in the beachside community are urged to avoid the area. Melbourne utility crews are also on site.

