Waterford Lakes, Oviedo to get new Florida Hospital emergency departments

Florida Hospital is planning two new standalone emergency departments that will open next year -- one in Oviedo and one in Waterford Lakes.

Both facilities will have 24 beds, diagnostic imaging such as CT, MRI and X-ray, full-service laboratories and pharmacy services, plus a staff of board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses versed in adult and pediatric care.

“We want to be where you live, with a complete network that’s easy to access. This will lead to steady growth in the coming years,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of Florida Hospital and the Central Florida Division of Adventist Health System. “Our new centers in Oviedo and Waterford Lakes are just the next step in our aggressive multi-year plan.”

Florida Hospital on Wednesday bought a 5-acre parcel on Colonial Drive and Lake Pickett Road that will be the site of the new Waterford Lakes emergency department. Groundbreaking for that facility is expected in June, with an opening planned for the second quarter of 2019.

The emergency department in Oviedo will be built on Red Bug Lake Road near Oviedo Mall Boulevard on a piece of land already owned by Florida Hospital. Groundbreaking will take place in October, and the facility will open in the third quarter of 2019.

A Centra Care urgent-care office that is already on that parcel will remain on site.

“Many Oviedo residents are established patients in the Florida Hospital network and seek it out when they need emergency care, so having this option available closer to home will be a real benefit,” Oviedo Councilwoman Megan Sladek said. “We look forward to working with Florida Hospital to create a facility that’s a great fit for Oviedo.”

Final design decisions for the emergency departments will be made after Florida Hospital receives input from residents and local government officials.

