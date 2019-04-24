2 years later Casselberry's once flooded creeks almost ready for another hurricane

Creek cleanup is nearing completion in Casselberry nearly two years after Hurricane Irma.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Central Florida communities are still cleaning up almost two years after Hurricane Irma. With the 2019 hurricane season quickly approaching city officials are working to complete preparations to prevent further damage, including repairs to watersheds.

Since Hurricane Irma, the city of Casselberry has been making repairs to Gee and Howell creeks, which flooded eroding a road and flooding a condominium. Next week, the last of $1 million worth of repairs are set to be complete, according to city officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service helped pay for repairs at four sites in Casselberry through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

“Lots of residential property was at risk and it was beyond our reach to fund it locally, so we went to NRCS,” Kelly Block, Casselberry deputy public works director and city engineer, said.

The watershed program can provide financial and technical help as communities work to rebuild after floods, fires, windstorms and hurricanes.

To prevent hazards to life and property, Casselberry has used the EWP program funds to remove debris from streams, protect destabilized stream banks and establish cover on eroding lands.

Private land owners can also apply for the watershed program but must be represented by a project sponsor, such as a city or county.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, click here.

