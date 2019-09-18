Wawa helps Florida investigators catch alleged fuel thief

Wawa employees, the U.S. Secret Service and Seminole County investigators worked together to catch a fuel thief on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Wawa employees, the U.S. Secret Service and Seminole County investigators worked together to catch a fuel thief on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators with the Seminole Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 31-year-old Herbert Fajardo Carillo on charges of transporting dangerous materials and unlawful conveyance of fuel at a Casselberry Wawa.

Investigators said the man is accused of buying fuel with stolen credit cards and stored it in a compartment hidden inside a van.

Deputies said Carillo had two transactions declined at a Winter Park Wawa.

Employees with the Wawa's corporate office sent the information to the Secret Service, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Secret Service then contacted the financial crime investigators, deputies said.



