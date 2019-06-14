WaWa video catches failed burglary attempt

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A surveillance video and sketch have been released in connection with an investigation into a battery incident that happened Thursday night at a WaWa station.

According to a news release, Osceola County sheriff’s deputies went to the WaWa gas station at 2184 East Irlo Bronson Highway after getting a call regarding a burglary with battery.

The victim told authorities she was still inside her car after pulling into the parking lot next to a gas pump when a man walked toward her vehicle.

The man opened her door and pushed his way into the vehicle and began to hit her.

According to officials, the man didn't say anything and left once the woman began to fight back.

The victim described her assailant as:

White or Hispanic amle with light-colored skinned

20s or 30s

Light brown hair

Dark brown eyes

Sunken cheekbones

Thin athletic build

The man's vehicle is possibly a 2004 to 2008 white Acura TL with tinted windows, sunroof and spoiler.

Authorities say, the car left the parking lot and traveled east toward Florida's Turnpike.

Officials ask anyone with information on this suspect to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

