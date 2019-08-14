'We got high together girl!': Texter sends pot message to cop

If you’re going to text someone about how you got high, you might want to double check you’re texting the right number. This person learned the hard way.

A person texted who they thought was a friend inviting them to “the game” on Friday evening. They even promised a free hot dog and soda.

When the person on the other end of the text told them they had the wrong number, they didn’t believe them.

The original texter went on to say, “No I don’t we went to the game together with Shanri & Diana. We got high together girl.”

Little did this person know they were texting a cop.

The cop responded with a selfie showing his badge and asked, “Are you still gonna come pick me up for the game though?”

That’s when they finally believe they have the wrong number.

The cop proceeds to text, “I tried to tell you that but nnnoo I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Probably fed up and embarrassed, the texter responded, “You can stop.”

The Winfield, Missouri, Police Department posted this hilarious text exchange to their Facebook page.

