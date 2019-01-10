'We just kept trying:' Rescuers recall saving man from fiery, head-on I-95 crash

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The officers and deputies who saved a man trapped in a burning vehicle after a head-on crash on Interstate 95 said that despite the intensity of the situation, they "just reacted" and did what they were trained to do.

Edgewater police Officer Kevin Nugent and Deputy Tim Maxwell were among those first responders who spoke at a news conference Thursday, one day after pulling 22-year-old Logan Aschendorf out of his 2018 Cadillac SUV.

Troopers said Aschendorf's vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver at about 12:40 a.m. The other driver died as a result of the crash.

Body camera video shows that Nugent first tried to get inside the burning, crumbled SUV to rescue Aschendorf but within seconds, he realized that wouldn't work.

He and Maxwell said they could hear popping noises as the flames grew and they feared for the worst.

"We just kept trying. I just told myself we were going to get this guy out of here and we're going to take care of him just like we would want our family taken care of," Nugent said.

First responders used fire extinguishers to douse the flames as they continued their rescue efforts. The men use an ax to loosen the driver's side door then they banded together to pry it open, video shows. Aschendorf can be heard moaning in the background all while the first responders stifle coughs from the heavy smoke.

Eventually, the team of officers and deputies extract Aschendorf through a rear door and pull him to safety.

"The feeling, I can't put into words. At that moment, right before we pulled him out, it's just something inside of me that told me that I wouldn't be able to live with myself if we weren't able extract him from that vehicle," Maxwell said.

Maxwell and Nugent saw the body camera video from the rescue and said it was shocking to watch. Both men said their adrenaline kicked in and they went into autopilot mode, knowing that they had to do what was necessary to save a life, even if it meant potentially putting themselves in danger.

“The intensity of this situation was not like any other crash I’ve ever worked. When you have fire that’s moving quickly like that, in the moment, you know, you really don’t think about your own safety. You just do your best to help save someone else's life,” Maxwell said.

Edgewater Police Department acting Chief Joe Mahoney said everyone who responded to Wednesday's crash acted with bravery and determination.

"Those officers acted selflessly, courageously and heroically … They were determined to remove that victim from the vehicle and they were able to get the job done,” Mahoney said.

