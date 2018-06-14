'We miss Lane': Family speaks out 2 years after gator killed boy at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two years after a toddler was killed in an alligator attack at a Walt Disney resort, the boy's family says they're focusing their efforts on charity while continuing to grieve.

The family of Lane Graves released a statement to the media Thursday, which marks exactly two years since the boy was dragged into the water on the beaches of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.

“We continue to focus on family and sharing Lane’s legacy through the Lane Thomas Foundation. We are grateful for the support and impact the Foundation has had in such a short time supporting families struggling with issues associated with pediatric organ transplants. We miss Lane every day and have dedicated our lives to making a positive impact in his name,” the statement read.

The Graves family created the Lane Thomas Foundation to serve as a "beacon of hope" for families dealing with crisis by providing financial support for children undergoing organ transplants. The organization also aims to increase public awareness and support research for the life-saving operations.

In the months after the attack on June 14, 2016, nearly 100 alligators were removed from Walt Disney World property. Extra precautions including new signage and fences and rocks near lakes were also added to prevent guests from getting too close to any body of water.

A lighthouse sculpture was also put up at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort in honor of the boy.

