'We need your help in locating this animal:' Florida deputies seek child rape suspect

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a 2-year-old girl who's in critical condition.

Roberto Lopez, 40, is wanted on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12.

"We need your help in locating this animal," the Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

According to deputies, Lopez's last known address was in Immokalee.

"This guy is pure evil and does not need to be on our streets," the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who knows of Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 or the Hendry County Sheriff's Office 863-674-5600.

