Weather Channel star: Hurricane Florence is 'an extreme disaster in the making'

In this NOAA satellite handout image, shows Hurricane Florence as it travels west and gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean southeast of Bermuda on Sept. 10, 2018. Weather predictions say the storm will likely hit the U.S. East Coast as early…

Hurricane Florence is "an extreme disaster in the making," poised to deal a devastating one-two punch of violent winds and deadly inland flooding across hundreds of miles, warns Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist with the Weather Channel.

"First, all indications are that we're going to have an extremely strong hurricane making landfall in either South or North Carolina. So you have the coastal destruction that goes with that: storm surge, very strong winds, perhaps Category 4," Norcross said Monday morning, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

"And then, all indications are that the storm will slow down and just crawl or meander over the inland sections and the coastal piedmont. We don't know exactly where the center will go, but it's not really relevant. It's more like a (Hurricane) Harvey situation, where it'll just slowly wind down," Norcross said.

"It will be worse than a Harvey in the sense that the terrain is not like Houston, which is flat. If you put 2, 3, 4 feet of rain over flat ground, you have a certain kind of problem. But if you put a foot or two — or maybe in some isolated places more — of rain over hills and mountains, you have a very different kind of problem which is really more dangerous than the flat situation, as bad as that was," he said.

"More dangerous because you scour out creeks and rivers, and bridges become threatened. And then you add to that the fact that they've had very heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic this year already, and the ground is quite saturated," he said.

"The sum total is that all of the evidence points to a major disaster in the making — an extreme disaster in the making — in the mid-East Coast/Carolina region," he said.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Florence was strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported. The Category 3 hurricane was positioned about 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, churning westward at 13 mph.

Forecasters predict Florence will approach the southeastern coast of the United States as a major hurricane on Thursday morning. After making landfall, Florence is projected to remain in North Carolina through Saturday morning, dumping torrential rainfall.

"This is a very unusual hurricane in the way it's developing, being so far north and then coming more or less due west into the coast. In fact, in the record book, we don't have any that came from exactly this part of the ocean," Norcross said.

"It's related to the fact that the water temperature distribution in the Atlantic is not normal this year. The water off of the mid-Atlantic is unusually warm, where the water in the main part of the tropics has been unusually cool. So unfortunately, Florence happened to develop in a way to push the storm over this unusually warm water, which just adds to the fuel available to generate an extremely strong hurricane," he said.

Ninety percent of Atlantic tropical cyclone deaths are caused by water, rather than wind and other factors, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said last month during a Melbourne Regional Chamber of East Central Florida event.

Hurricane Harvey set a U.S. tropical cyclone record by dumping more than 60 inches of rain on southeastern Texas. At least 68 direct deaths in Texas were blamed on Harvey, with 36 deaths recorded in the Houston metropolitan area.

Freshwater flooding accounted for all but three of those deaths, the NHC reported.

Norcross, a Miami Beach resident, is also a hurricane specialist with WPLG-TV in Miami. Last May, he released his book "My Hurricane Andrew Story" that recounted his experiences covering that 1992 Category 5 storm while working as chief meteorologist at WTVJ-TV in Miami.

"Florence is an extreme threat to the Carolinas, Virginia and the surrounding states, especially to the north. Because it's a two-part disaster in the making," Norcross said.

