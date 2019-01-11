Apollos team president Mike Waddell says team is excited to begin season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Super Bowl is less than a month away, but football fans won't have to wait until the next NFL season to watch a game.

The Orlando Apollos of the newly formed Alliance of American Football debut the weekend after the Super Bowl with football legend Steve Spurrier returning to coach the professional team.

Apollos team president Mike Waddell joined anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to discuss how the team is shaping up ahead of its inaugural 10-game season.

"All eight AAF teams are in San Antonio, Texas for this first-ever training camp," Waddell said. "We have to cut down from 72 players to 50 by the first game."

All five of the Apollos home games will be played at UCF's Spectrum Stadium, including the first-ever game against the Atlanta Legends on Feb. 9.

"The games are going to be just like if you went to a Jacksonville Jaguars or Tampa Bay Buccaneers game," Waddell said. "We'll have alcoholic beverages for those who are 21 and over, and we're going to have a great environment for families to feel safe as well. If you're a football fan, the Orlando Apollos will make you feel comfortable inside Spectrum Stadium."

