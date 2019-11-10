News 6 honors its own on "The Weekly" for Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether it's a relative, friend or colleague, there's a good chance you know someone who has served or continues to serve our country.

Veterans are our nation's heroes, and on Monday, we honor and thank them for their service.

On Sunday's episode of "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com," anchor Justin Warmoth introduced you to some of the veterans of WKMG News 6.

Derrick Riviere, a production technician at News 6, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.

Steven Montiero, AKA Trooper Steve, is News 6's Traffic Safety Expert and served in the U.S. Air Force for six years (four active, two active reserve).

Steve Griffiths, a production technician at News 6, served in the U.S. Navy for six years.

Richard Falley, an engineering specialist at News 6, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five and a half years.

The episode also highlighted three Getting Results Award winners who volunteer their time year-round to support veterans in Central Florida. Click the titles below to read more.

