Orlando Police Chief John Mina talks campaign, Pulse on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Shortly after Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings announced last year that he's running for mayor, Orlando Police Chief John Mina filed paperwork to fill the spot.

On "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," Mina talked about the challenges of juggling his campaign while running a police department.

“It’s going to be bittersweet for me as I transition to the next part of my career,” Mina said.

He also discussed what he has planned to curb crime in Central Florida's biggest county. Some areas he plans to focus on are the expansion of school safety, prevention of opioid addiction and community engagement.

The May 7 officer-involved shooting at Colonial Plaza was another topic of discussion. Mina said he was limited in what could discuss because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident.

“The good news is that the use of force at the Orlando Police Department is down,” Mina said.

OPD is also now testing Amazon's Rekognition technology citywide. Mina said this new face recognition software could do more than just identify suspects.

“What people don’t realize is that the technology can be used to give someone an alibi for a crime they didn’t commit,” Mina said.

He also praised its potential usefulness in helping find missing persons.

As police chief during the Pulse nightclub shooting, Mina said he feels moved with the two-year anniversary approaching.

“I think about it all the time,” he said.

The interview was taped before his brother, Edward Mina, was arrested on child sex charges this week.



