Rep. Stephanie Murphy denounces I-4 delays, lack of transparency after Russian hacking

ORLANDO, Fla. - From Interstate 4 construction delays to Russian election interference, Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy had plenty to discuss on this week's episode of "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth."

Murphy, along with her Florida congressional colleagues, are working to get to figure out which two Florida counties were successfully infiltrated by Russian hackers during the 2016 election. In April, the redacted version of the Mueller report revealed that at least one Florida county was compromised.

"As elected officials, we deserve to know which counties were involved, what the extent of the hacking was and whether or not the response is adequate to protect Florida and our election process from foreign intervention," Murphy said.

The two-term member of Congress also addressed the delayed I-4 Ultimate Project. The Florida Department of Transportation in March said the $2.3 billion project was nine months behind schedule and Murphy -- and other Central Florida Democrats -- want to know why.

"I-4 is over budget and behind schedule," Murphy said. "It's our oversight responsibility to see what's going on."

"We have to hold them accountable," Murphy continued. "That's why we're letting them know that people are watching to see how they're executing on federal and state dollars and whether or not they're being good stewards of taxpayer dollars is incredibly important."

Other topics Murphy discussed include disaster relief funding, Chinese tariffs and why she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post called, "I'm a proud Democrat. I'm also a proud capitalist."

The entire interview airs Sunday at 8 a.m. on News 6. Use these links to follow along:



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.