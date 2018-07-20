Rep. Stephanie Murphy joins Justin Warmoth on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy talks to Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" Sunday at 8 a.m.
Murphy, the first Vietnamese-American woman to ever serve in Congress, is nearing the end of her first term representing Florida's 7th Congressional District after defeating 12-term Republican U.S. Rep. John Mica in 2016.
In Sunday's segment, Murphy discusses her re-election campaign, her effectiveness in Washington and working alongside President Trump.
The other candidates running for District 7 are Chardo Richardson (D), Rep. Mike Miller (R), Scott Sturgill (R) and Vennia Francios (R).
