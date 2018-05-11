'The Weekly' breaks down major political races in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" Sunday will focus on Florida politics and will feature an interview with former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy.

Murphy addresses the rumors about a possible run for governor, his failed Senate campaign against Marco Rubio two years ago and his views on the best way to keep schools safe.

News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Jim Clark is also a guest on Sunday's show.

Clark discusses the showdown between Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott, the governor's race and why this year's election is one of the most important in recent decades.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

Use the links below to follow along with "The Weekly."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.