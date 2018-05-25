'The Weekly' covers safe driving amid wet holiday weekend

Only 7 percent of respondents listed adult daughters and 4 percent sons. Even lower, only 3 percent cited teen daughters and sons.

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day is one of the most popular travel weekends of the year.

In fact, AAA is expecting 37 million Americans to hit the roads this year, which is the most since 2005.

The tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to dump inches of rain, meaning thousands of drivers will experience wet roads.

This week on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve will break down the do's and don’ts of driving in the rain.

Trooper Steve, an Air Force veteran, will also talk about what Memorial Day means to him and how he plans to remember fallen servicemen and women.

“The Weekly” will also highlight how local automobile companies are tracking down consumers driving with faulty Takata airbags, which have killed three people in Florida, according to reports.

