"The Weekly" talks with Children's Trust co-chairman Dick Batchelor

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of community members in Orange County want voters to decide in November on a new tax to increase funding for children's programs.

The Children's Trust, which is led by longtime child advocate Dick Batchelor, is looking to generate $58 million for at-risk kids in the county but Mayor Teresa Jacobs is not on board with putting the proposal on the ballot.

On "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," Batchelor talks about how the tax would affect residents, what the money would be used for, and the concerns from the mayor.

