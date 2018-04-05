'The Weekly' discusses safety initiatives in Orlando-area schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - ​With school safety being debated on a national scale, "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" will hear from local students and a former law enforcement professional who has developed a security alert system he says will save lives.

The panel of high school students is part of News 6's special coverage of "Generation Under Fire." The special report is meant to provide a space where students can voice their concerns and discuss their opinions on school safety.

News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden led the town hall-like forum in which they participated.

Jimmy Billig, with ASR Alert Systems, has 24 years of law enforcement experience. He will also join Warmoth on the program to talk about his product designed specifically for active shooter situations.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

