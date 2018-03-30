'The Weekly' discusses verdict in trial of Pulse gunman's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the trial for the Pulse gunman's widow wrapped up this week, the "Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" focuses on how Noor Salman was found not guilty on all charges.

The wife of Omar Mateen was acquitted Friday by a 12-member Orlando jury after the government tried to prove that she helped her husband carry out the June 2016 attack, but prosecutors were unsuccessful.

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth discusses the key pieces of evidence in the case with attorney Jason Johnson. Johnson shares which of those pieces of evidence he believes played the most important part in the jury's decision to find Salmon not guilty.

Warmoth also hears from News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes and investigator Mike Deforest -- both of whom were in the courtroom throughout this month while the federal trial was underway -- about what it was like on the inside.

Salman, 31, was accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the attack on the Orlando gay nightclub, in which 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured. Had she been convicted, she could have faced up to life in prison.

