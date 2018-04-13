Weekly

'The Weekly' dives into swim safety

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth interviews Rowdy Gaines

By Justin Warmoth - Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla., - With summer approaching, "The Weekly" is focusing on swimming safety and the importance of lessons. 

Hall of Fame swimmer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines will join the show to talk about an upcoming complimentary week-long swim lesson at more than a dozen Central Florida YMCAs. 

Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Otto Drozd will discuss what his department is doing to prepare for summer. 

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

Use the links below to follow along with "The Weekly."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.