'The Weekly' dives into swim safety

ORLANDO, Fla., - With summer approaching, "The Weekly" is focusing on swimming safety and the importance of lessons.
Hall of Fame swimmer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines will join the show to talk about an upcoming complimentary week-long swim lesson at more than a dozen Central Florida YMCAs.
Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Otto Drozd will discuss what his department is doing to prepare for summer.
"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.
Use the links below to follow along with "The Weekly."
- Orange County water rescue units training with drones
- Goldfish Swim School teaches children with special needs
- YMCA of Central Florida Safety Around Water Week
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.