'The Weekly' looks at developments in Noor Salman trial

Noor Salman seen in court next to her attorney Linda Moreno on March 22, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the halfway point reached this week, the "Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" will focus on the trial of Noor Salman.

The government rested its case against the wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen Thursday. Salman's defense starts its testimony Monday morning at the U.S. Middle District Court in downtown Orlando.

News 6 investigator Mike DeForest and News 6 legal expert Whitney Boan break down the evidence presented by the government and preview how the defense will attempt to portray to the jury that its client is innocent.

Details about what the couple did and where they were in the days prior to the shooting was presented this week in court.

Salman, 31, is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the June 12, 2016, attack on the Orlando gay nightclub, in which 49 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

She faces life in prison, if convicted.

