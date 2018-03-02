'The Weekly' looks back at massive manatee rescue in Brevard

ORLANDO, Fla. - On this week's "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," some of the key players from a 12-hour manatee rescue recount their efforts.

Feb. 23 marked three years since 19 manatees were stuck in a Satellite Beach storm drain.

Warmoth covered the rescue for News 6 and now finds out how the rescued manatees are doing.

Jon Peterson, of SeaWorld Rescue, will also talk about the problems manatees are now facing.

In addition to the rescue, Warmoth will highlight the Noor Salman trial, the News 6 push for "Driving Change" with texting and driving laws and the debate about arming teachers in the wake of a mass shooting at a South Florida school.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

For background on all these stories, just use the links below:

