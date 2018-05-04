'The Weekly' plunges into politics as election season intensifies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The race for Orange County mayor is beginning to heat up as the three candidates venture into the community to meet voters and raise campaign funds.

This week on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth," businessman Rob Panepinto lays out his plans for the county if he is elected come August.

The other two candidates, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orange County commissioner Pete Clarke, were featured in last week's edition of "The Weekly."

[WATCH: 'The Weekly' talks politics with Orange County mayoral candidates]

Rep. Darren Soto, of Florida's 9th Congressional District, also weighs in this week to respond to his predecessor, Alan Grayson, recently filing to run to reclaim his old seat.

Soto also talks about the continued relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision to extend the housing programs for displaced families.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

Use the links below to follow along with "The Weekly."

