Weeknight dinner deals in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a long day of work or running around with the children, sometimes the last thing you want to do is cook dinner and clean up after your meal.

Luckily, there are a handful of places in the Orlando area where you can grab a great meal with a deal and not worry about the mess.

These restaurants have weeknight dinner deals every week, on different days of the week, so you can try something new without hurting your wallet.

Monday: Birds & Bubbles at The Ravenous Pig

Get a fried chicken dinner for two with sides and a bottle of bubbly (champagne or wine) of your choice for $50.

565 W. Fairbanks Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Website: www.theravenouspig.com

Tuesday: Tijuana Tuesdaze at Tijuana Flats

The popular chain restaurant gives you two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99.

Tijuana Flats has multiple restaurants across Central Florida.

Website: www.tijuanaflats.com

Wednesday: Swine & Wine at The Porch

Celebrate hump day with a BBQ dinner. Get the chef’s BBQ plates for $12.99 and $10 off a bottle of wine.

The Porch also has deals Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, check out Brews & Moos; craft beer specials and half off burgers. On Thursday, it is all you can eat wings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

643 N. Orange Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Website: theporchwinterpark.com





Thursday: TV Dinner at Soco Restaurant

This is not your typical TV dinner. Southern Contemporary Cuisine offers an entrée, two sides and a dessert for just $18.

Soco also has other weeknight specials, including wings and waffles on Wednesday and southern-style taco Tuesdays.

629 E. Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801

Website: www.socothorntonpark.com

Dinner to go from BocaFinish off the work week with a dinner to go for two. For $29, you get a rotating entrée with a side, house salad and dessert. The deal is available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.358 North Park Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789Website: www.bocawinterpark.net

