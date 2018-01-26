This couple got married near a toilet

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey couple had a wedding to remember when they got married inside the restroom at a courthouse.

According to a Facebook post from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, Brian and Maria Schulz were set to be married at the courthouse. The nuptials took a turn, however, when the groom's mother had an asthma attack.

Deputies treated the mom in the women's restroom and insisted she stay there until EMTs arrived. Worried about postponing the wedding and having to wait another 45 days to get a marriage license, the couple decided to tie the knot inside the restroom.

The Sheriff's Office says Mr. and Mrs. Schulz and their families are doing great.

