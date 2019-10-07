Guinea pig-flavored ice cream? In Ecuador, it's become popular

Will that be chocolate chip, Superman, blue moon or guinea pig?

Wait, what was that last one?

Guinea pig?

Believe it or not, such a flavor of ice cream not only exists in Ecuador, but it has become quite popular.

A vendor in Ecuador said she prepares 150 servings of guinea pig-flavored ice cream, according to The Associated Press.

Guinea pigs are actually a common dish in Latin American countries such as Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, but ice cream is a more ambitious endeavor.

The owner, Maria Del Carmen Pilapana, said she makes the ice cream by cooking and preparing a pate from the flesh of a guinea pig, adds milk or cream and then refrigerates the creation until it forms into ice cream.

People describe the taste as similar to chicken.

“My family and my husband thought I was crazy,” Pilapana said. “They didn’t think anyone would like these ice creams, but now they’re our main product.”

Pilapena sells the ice cream by setting up two tables in an open area that has dentist clinics and businesses.



