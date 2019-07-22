Ho-ho-ho! Santas around world gather for annual festival

This gives a whole new meaning to the term “Christmas in July.”

This week starts an annual tradition in Denmark known as the World Santa Claus Congress, which is the ultimate escape for Santa Clauses around the world.

What is it?

Held every year outside Copenhagen in an amusement park called Dyrehavsbakken, the event has been held since 1957. It brings Santas and elves from around the world to a four-day festival (July 22-25 this year) of spreading Christmas cheer.

What do they do?

The Santas who attend typically network, trade ideas on what to do as Santa Claus and, quite frankly, have some holly jolly fun. The Santas have sightseeing boat trips, parades, fashion shows, an obstacle course and even an annual footbath.

Who can participate in the event?

While enrollment for this year’s event has ended, anyone who wants to be part of the event can simply register online at this website. There is no cost to do so, but you’ll have to pay for travel expenses. The website also has a list of items for participants to bring and a general itinerary.

Prestigious award

At the end of the festival each year, an “honorary Santa of the year” is chosen, which is a proud moment for the winner before the season of making toys and listening to Christmas lists begins.

