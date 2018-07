JAPAN - A Japanese company is turning armpits into advertising space.

Wakino Ad Company is offering its clients a chance to advertise on an armpit for under $100 per hour.

The company is also looking for people to be armpit models.

They say applicants must have aesthetically pleasing armpits and like to wear tank tops and raise their hands a lot.

Wakino is owned by an underarm beauty product company.

