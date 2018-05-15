Video: Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal

BAY CITY, Mich. - A wedding proposal in Michigan has gone viral after a 3-year-old boy overshadowed the couple by urinating.

Kevin Przytula was proposing to his girlfriend Alisa Anter when her son, Owen, dropped his pants and went to the bathroom.

The couple says they didn't realize what was happening until they heard family and friends laughing.

Anter says Owen is in the middle of potty training and thinks it's cool to pee outside.

Video of the proposal has been viewed online thousands of times.

Despite the awkward moment during the proposal, Anter said "Yes."

