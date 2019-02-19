Urban Outfitters is selling packs of old VHS movies for $40

Urban Outfitters is at it again.

The popular clothing store has a reputation for selling over-priced "vintage" items to hipsters, like a $650 pair of overalls and articles of clothing that are "edgy," but are in fact incredibly offensive. But the store may have outdone itself with its new "Mystery VHS 5-Pack" that can be yours for just $40.

"(A) set of five iconic, assorted ‘90s comedy flicks on VHS tape, curated by Studiohouse Designs exclusively for Urban Outfitters," the description for the box set reads. "Each set is unique, iconic and will vary from what is pictured here. Don’t worry - there are no duds in this batch!"

As you can see in the photo of the VHS pack, such classic hits like "Night at the Roxbury," "The Waterboy" and "Heathers" are available to be yours, alongside other variety VHS packs with horror movies, rom-coms and sci-fi flicks, because how can any hipster survive without a used VHS copy of "Clueless"?

When you actually think about it, the fact that Urban Outfitters is selling old, stinky VHS tapes for $40 that you could probably find in an old box in the basement of your aunt's house, is pretty genius. A pack of mystery VHS movies that could include "Pretty Woman" or "Never Been Kissed" to a 17-year-old is probably just as cool as buying Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" on vinyl from Urban Outfitters.

Could you get all of these same movies at Goodwill or an actual thrift store? Absolutely. Will you feel extremely hip if you buy the $40 set of five VHS movies from Urban Outfitters? Probably not, but at least someone is getting rich off of those forgotten tapes.

