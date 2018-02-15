Woman finds heart-shaped meteorite in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. - In the wake of Valentine's Day, it seems even the universe wants to spread a little love.

A Michigan woman recently discovered a heart-shaped fragment from a meteorite that streaked through the sky last month.

Deobrah Grishchke found the meteorite on a frozen lake after searching for hours.

Grishcke, who is a Michigan State University alumna has loaned the meteorite to the school's planetarium for an upcoming exhibit.

Scientists say the rock is special not only because of the heart, but because it's only the 11th known meteorite to be found in the state of Michigan.

