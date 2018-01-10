Woman skips mother's funeral to rob her home, authorities say

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. - A woman who missed her mother's funeral had a reason for making the choice not to attend.

She was busy robbing her mother's house.

Alyce Davenport, 30, of Southbridge, Mass. was arrested over the weekend with another man after police found a safe that had been taken from the mother's home.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports Davenport is alleged to have broken into the home of her mother, Audra Johnson, during the funeral on Friday.

Johnson's fiancee alerted authorities after returning home from the funeral and noticing a safe had been stolen.

The safe was filled with $90,000 worth of items, according to the report.

Davenport was immediately considered a suspect as she had recently been thrown out of the house for using drugs.

Davenport and Diron Conyers, 27, were pulled over by police on Saturday and the safe was discovered in the trunk of the couple's car.

More items were found inside the motel room where Davenport and Conyers were staying.

Davenport is also suspected of stealing life insurance checks paid to her brother after their father's death.

