Wekiva High School students treated for pepper spray exposure

25 students at Wekiva High School were treated for exposure after a pepper spray device was deployed.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue officials said they treated more than two dozen students for pepper spray exposure Monday at Wekiva High School.

Emergency medical services treated 25 students for pepper spray exposure. No one was seriously injured, fire rescue officials said.

More News Headlines

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said three girls between the ages of 15 and 17 were fighting when pepper spray was used. Two of the girls involved in the fight will be charged with aggravated battery, according to a news release.

Orange County Public School officials were working to inform parents.

Monday afternoon, Wekiva High School principal Michelle Erickson sent an automated message to parents and the campus community.

"I want to make you aware of a physical altercation that occurred today on campus involving three students. Two of those students were in possession of pepper spray and deployed the spray," Erickson said.

Officials said that both authorities and school administrators are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.