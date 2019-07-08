Welcome to Rockville concert moving to Daytona Beach

The Welcome to Rockville concert is moving south on I-95 to Daytona Beach after being in Jacksonville for nine years.

The three-day rock concert is scheduled for May 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway, the concert organizers announced on Twitter.

The 10th anniversary of the event is said to have its biggest lineup yet, according to the concert organizers.

Last year’s festival featured must-see sets from some of the biggest names in rock, including Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Incubus, The Prodigy, Shinedown and Judas Priest, who will mad their Rockville debut.

Officials said the event's lineup would be announced in the coming months, so stay tuned.

