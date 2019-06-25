News

Wendy's announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

They're coming back, but you must wait until August

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Don Feria/Getty Images

Spicy chicken nuggets are making a comeback. 

After a Twitter campaign to get the spicy nuggets back, Wendy’s has tweeted the sought-after bites of chicken would be back on Aug. 19.

The journey to bring back the seasoned chicken moresels started May 4 when Chance The Rapper tweeted, "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."

Wendy’s social media team responded to the rapper with a deal: If their tweet was liked 2 million times, spicy chicken nuggets would be brought back. 

It didn’t take long to seal the deal. The very next day Wendy’s let the world know via Twitter the nuggets were coming back. 

So if this is the day you’ve been waiting for, mark your calendar.
 

