Wendy's announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

Spicy chicken nuggets are making a comeback.

After a Twitter campaign to get the spicy nuggets back, Wendy’s has tweeted the sought-after bites of chicken would be back on Aug. 19.

The journey to bring back the seasoned chicken moresels started May 4 when Chance The Rapper tweeted, "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."

Wendy’s social media team responded to the rapper with a deal: If their tweet was liked 2 million times, spicy chicken nuggets would be brought back.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

It didn’t take long to seal the deal. The very next day Wendy’s let the world know via Twitter the nuggets were coming back.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

So if this is the day you’ve been waiting for, mark your calendar.



